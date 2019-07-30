FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)’s Financial Results Comparing With THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD)

Both FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 6.29 N/A 2.26 2.72 THL Credit Inc. 7 3.29 N/A -0.33 0.00

Demonstrates FS KKR Capital Corp. and THL Credit Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% THL Credit Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares and 41.32% of THL Credit Inc. shares. 0.33% are FS KKR Capital Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.13% of THL Credit Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS KKR Capital Corp. -2.38% -0.81% -3.15% -5.03% -20.52% 18.73% THL Credit Inc. -2.92% 0.15% -1.33% -8.14% -15.05% 9.54%

For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than THL Credit Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors FS KKR Capital Corp. beats THL Credit Inc.

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.