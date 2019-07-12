FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)’s Financial Results Comparing With SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Both FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 6.53 N/A 2.26 2.72 SEI Investments Company 52 5.43 N/A 3.00 17.07

Table 1 highlights FS KKR Capital Corp. and SEI Investments Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SEI Investments Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to FS KKR Capital Corp. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. FS KKR Capital Corp. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.8% 24.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both FS KKR Capital Corp. and SEI Investments Company are owned by institutional investors at 29.87% and 71.5% respectively. About 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, SEI Investments Company has 6.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS KKR Capital Corp. -2.38% -0.81% -3.15% -5.03% -20.52% 18.73% SEI Investments Company -3.05% -10.07% 0.18% -6.45% -19.91% 10.91%

For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp. was more bullish than SEI Investments Company.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors SEI Investments Company beats FS KKR Capital Corp.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.