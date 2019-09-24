FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|6
|5.14
|N/A
|2.04
|2.81
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of FS KKR Capital Corp. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for FS KKR Capital Corp. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 11.68% for FS KKR Capital Corp. with average price target of $6.5.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares and 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|-3.86%
|-4.5%
|-9.05%
|-9.34%
|-28.23%
|10.62%
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.33%
|0.38%
|1.87%
|7.12%
|3.21%
|9.56%
For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp. has stronger performance than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
Summary
FS KKR Capital Corp. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
