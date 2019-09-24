FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 5.14 N/A 2.04 2.81 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of FS KKR Capital Corp. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for FS KKR Capital Corp. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 11.68% for FS KKR Capital Corp. with average price target of $6.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares and 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56%

For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp. has stronger performance than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Summary

FS KKR Capital Corp. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.