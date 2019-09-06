FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)’s Financial Results Comparing With AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

We will be comparing the differences between FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 5.18 N/A 2.04 2.81 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 5.07 N/A 0.42 67.20

Demonstrates FS KKR Capital Corp. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than FS KKR Capital Corp. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. FS KKR Capital Corp. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us FS KKR Capital Corp. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

FS KKR Capital Corp. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

$6.5 is FS KKR Capital Corp.’s average price target while its potential upside is 10.17%. On the other hand, AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 12.46% and its average price target is $30.33. The information presented earlier suggests that AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. looks more robust than FS KKR Capital Corp. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62%

For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors FS KKR Capital Corp.