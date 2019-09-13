FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Comparison side by side

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 5.25 N/A 2.04 2.81 Scully Royalty Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04

Table 1 highlights FS KKR Capital Corp. and Scully Royalty Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Scully Royalty Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to FS KKR Capital Corp. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. FS KKR Capital Corp.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Scully Royalty Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for FS KKR Capital Corp. and Scully Royalty Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Scully Royalty Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

FS KKR Capital Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 8.70% and an $6.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares and 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares. FS KKR Capital Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.33%. Comparatively, Scully Royalty Ltd. has 20.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62% Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54%

For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Scully Royalty Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Scully Royalty Ltd. beats FS KKR Capital Corp.