FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Comparison side by side

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|6
|5.25
|N/A
|2.04
|2.81
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|6.81
|2.04
Table 1 highlights FS KKR Capital Corp. and Scully Royalty Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Scully Royalty Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to FS KKR Capital Corp. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. FS KKR Capital Corp.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Scully Royalty Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|0.00%
|38.7%
|29%
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for FS KKR Capital Corp. and Scully Royalty Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
FS KKR Capital Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 8.70% and an $6.5 average target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares and 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares. FS KKR Capital Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.33%. Comparatively, Scully Royalty Ltd. has 20.9% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|-3.86%
|-4.5%
|-9.05%
|-9.34%
|-28.23%
|10.62%
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|-10.58%
|5.4%
|6.62%
|106.25%
|110.96%
|166.54%
For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Scully Royalty Ltd.
Summary
On 8 of the 11 factors Scully Royalty Ltd. beats FS KKR Capital Corp.
