FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Comparison side by side

Since FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 5.06 N/A 2.04 2.81 Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.59 19.76

In table 1 we can see FS KKR Capital Corp. and Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Safeguard Scientifics Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than FS KKR Capital Corp. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. FS KKR Capital Corp. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safeguard Scientifics Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 7.7%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for FS KKR Capital Corp. and Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of FS KKR Capital Corp. is $6.5, with potential upside of 12.65%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares and 69.6% of Safeguard Scientifics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares. Competitively, 1% are Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62% Safeguard Scientifics Inc. -0.34% -2.26% 3.09% 23.08% 2.91% 35.5%

For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

Summary

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors FS KKR Capital Corp.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with an additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.