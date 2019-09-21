FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG) Comparison side by side

Both FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 5.17 N/A 2.04 2.81 RENN Fund Inc. 2 91.71 N/A 0.43 3.77

In table 1 we can see FS KKR Capital Corp. and RENN Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. RENN Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than FS KKR Capital Corp. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. FS KKR Capital Corp.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of FS KKR Capital Corp. and RENN Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

FS KKR Capital Corp. and RENN Fund Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 RENN Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

FS KKR Capital Corp.’s upside potential is 10.36% at a $6.5 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. FS KKR Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.33%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62% RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72%

For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp. was more bullish than RENN Fund Inc.

Summary

FS KKR Capital Corp. beats on 6 of the 8 factors RENN Fund Inc.