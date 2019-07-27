FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Comparison side by side

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 6.38 N/A 2.26 2.72 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.27 N/A 0.52 26.26

Table 1 highlights FS KKR Capital Corp. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than FS KKR Capital Corp. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. FS KKR Capital Corp. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FS KKR Capital Corp. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.87% and 19.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS KKR Capital Corp. -2.38% -0.81% -3.15% -5.03% -20.52% 18.73% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.97% 2.73% 4.63% 11.41% 5.18% 6.36%

For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp. was more bullish than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats FS KKR Capital Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.