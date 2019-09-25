FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Comparison side by side

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 5.11 N/A 2.04 2.81 Franklin Resources Inc. 32 2.48 N/A 2.78 11.75

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Franklin Resources Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than FS KKR Capital Corp. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. FS KKR Capital Corp. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6%

Analyst Ratings

FS KKR Capital Corp. and Franklin Resources Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The average price target of FS KKR Capital Corp. is $6.5, with potential upside of 12.26%. Franklin Resources Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $34 average price target and a 18.10% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Franklin Resources Inc. appears more favorable than FS KKR Capital Corp., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.1% of Franklin Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62% Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01%

For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp. was more bullish than Franklin Resources Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Franklin Resources Inc. beats FS KKR Capital Corp.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.