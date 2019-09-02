FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Comparison side by side

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 4.96 N/A 2.04 2.81 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 41.90 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates FS KKR Capital Corp. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

FS KKR Capital Corp. has an average target price of $6.5, and a 15.04% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares and 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares. About 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88%

For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.