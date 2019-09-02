FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Comparison side by side

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|6
|4.96
|N/A
|2.04
|2.81
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|8
|41.90
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates FS KKR Capital Corp. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
FS KKR Capital Corp. has an average target price of $6.5, and a 15.04% upside potential.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares and 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares. About 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|-3.86%
|-4.5%
|-9.05%
|-9.34%
|-28.23%
|10.62%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|3%
|3.19%
|5.8%
|14.44%
|10.1%
|12.88%
For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
