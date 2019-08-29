FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL) Comparison side by side

Both FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 4.97 N/A 2.04 2.81 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 15.24 N/A 0.71 19.40

Table 1 demonstrates FS KKR Capital Corp. and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than FS KKR Capital Corp. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. FS KKR Capital Corp. is currently more affordable than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

FS KKR Capital Corp. and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of FS KKR Capital Corp. is $6.5, with potential upside of 14.64%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

FS KKR Capital Corp. and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.87% and 22.19%. About 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86%

For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp. was less bullish than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats FS KKR Capital Corp.