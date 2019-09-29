FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Since FS Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) and Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) are part of the Regional – Pacific Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS Bancorp Inc. 50 1.47 4.05M 6.17 7.99 Plumas Bancorp 22 0.00 3.76M 2.85 8.61

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for FS Bancorp Inc. and Plumas Bancorp. Plumas Bancorp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than FS Bancorp Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. FS Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS Bancorp Inc. 8,148,893.36% 15.5% 1.7% Plumas Bancorp 17,184,643.51% 21.4% 1.8%

Risk and Volatility

FS Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 1.02 and its 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Plumas Bancorp’s 0.28 beta is the reason why it is 72.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both FS Bancorp Inc. and Plumas Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 60.1% and 22.8% respectively. About 3.7% of FS Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Plumas Bancorp has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS Bancorp Inc. 0.2% -3.12% -4.25% 0.43% -20.23% 14.97% Plumas Bancorp -1.19% 1.03% -3.69% 1.44% -12.79% 8.1%

For the past year FS Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Plumas Bancorp

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors FS Bancorp Inc. beats Plumas Bancorp.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposits, and retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, home equity, and automobile loans; real estate loans, and commercial and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans; land development and construction loans; and credit lines. The company also provides safe deposit boxes; and cashierÂ’s check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, night depository, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, and other customary banking services, as well as Internet banking with bill-pay options. As of January 18, 2017, it operated 12 branches located in the California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc, and Shasta; and 1 branch in the Nevada County of Washoe. The company also operated five loan production offices, including two in the California Counties of Placer and Butte, one in the Oregon County of Klamath, one in the Washington County of King, and one in the Arizona County of Maricopa. It serves small and middle market businesses, and individuals. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Quincy, California.