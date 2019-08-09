FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

As Regional – Pacific Banks businesses, FS Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) and Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS Bancorp Inc. 50 2.67 N/A 6.17 7.99 Central Pacific Financial Corp. 29 3.73 N/A 2.05 14.39

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Central Pacific Financial Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than FS Bancorp Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. FS Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Central Pacific Financial Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has FS Bancorp Inc. and Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 1.7% Central Pacific Financial Corp. 0.00% 12.2% 1%

Risk & Volatility

FS Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 1.02 and it happens to be 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 0.97 beta which is 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for FS Bancorp Inc. and Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FS Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Central Pacific Financial Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

Central Pacific Financial Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $30 consensus price target and a 5.45% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both FS Bancorp Inc. and Central Pacific Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 60.1% and 95% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.7% of FS Bancorp Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS Bancorp Inc. 0.2% -3.12% -4.25% 0.43% -20.23% 14.97% Central Pacific Financial Corp. -0.67% -1.86% -0.37% 1.9% 6.16% 21.03%

For the past year FS Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Summary

FS Bancorp Inc. beats Central Pacific Financial Corp. on 6 of the 10 factors.