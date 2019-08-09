FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) and Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between FS Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) and Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Pacific Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS Bancorp Inc. 50 2.67 N/A 6.17 7.99 Northrim BanCorp Inc. 36 2.48 N/A 2.83 13.76

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of FS Bancorp Inc. and Northrim BanCorp Inc. Northrim BanCorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to FS Bancorp Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. FS Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northrim BanCorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us FS Bancorp Inc. and Northrim BanCorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 1.7% Northrim BanCorp Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

FS Bancorp Inc.’s 1.02 beta indicates that its volatility is 2.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Northrim BanCorp Inc.’s 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.74 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

FS Bancorp Inc. and Northrim BanCorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.1% and 75.6%. About 3.7% of FS Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Northrim BanCorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS Bancorp Inc. 0.2% -3.12% -4.25% 0.43% -20.23% 14.97% Northrim BanCorp Inc. 5.3% 8.73% 11.34% 17.98% -0.71% 18.56%

For the past year FS Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Northrim BanCorp Inc.

Summary

FS Bancorp Inc. beats Northrim BanCorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals primarily in Alaska. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits. The company also provides family residential mortgages; commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for working capital and expansion; commercial real estate loans; construction loans for commercial real estate projects, and land development and residential subdivision construction loans; and consumer loans comprising loans for automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer purchases, as well as home equity and commercial credit lines, and factoring services. In addition, it offers other services comprising consumer online banking, mobile app and mobile deposit, mobile Web and text banking, business online banking, online statements, consumer and business debit cards, cash back rewards, personalized checks at account opening, telebanking, automated teller, overdraft protection from a savings account, commercial drive-up banking, automatic transfers and payments, wire transfers, direct payroll deposit, electronic tax payments, automated clearing house origination and receipt, remote deposit capture, merchant, cash management, and courier agency services, as well as insurance brokerage services, annuity products, and long term investment portfolios. As of February 24, 2017, the company operated 14 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka, as well as 15 mortgage origination offices. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.