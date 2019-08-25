FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Regional – Pacific Banks company, FS Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FS Bancorp Inc. has 60.1% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 65.26% institutional ownership for its rivals. 3.7% of FS Bancorp Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.04% of all Regional – Pacific Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have FS Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.50% 1.70% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting FS Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio FS Bancorp Inc. N/A 50 7.99 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

FS Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for FS Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FS Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.38 2.47

The rivals have a potential upside of 59.48%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of FS Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS Bancorp Inc. 0.2% -3.12% -4.25% 0.43% -20.23% 14.97% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year FS Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.02 shows that FS Bancorp Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, FS Bancorp Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.87 which is 13.43% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

FS Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

FS Bancorp Inc.’s competitors beat FS Bancorp Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.