FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Regional – Pacific Banks company, FS Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
FS Bancorp Inc. has 60.1% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 65.26% institutional ownership for its rivals. 3.7% of FS Bancorp Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.04% of all Regional – Pacific Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have FS Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FS Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|15.50%
|1.70%
|Industry Average
|29.58%
|11.20%
|1.25%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are contrasting FS Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FS Bancorp Inc.
|N/A
|50
|7.99
|Industry Average
|126.84M
|428.81M
|14.14
FS Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for FS Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|FS Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.33
|1.38
|2.47
The rivals have a potential upside of 59.48%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of FS Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|FS Bancorp Inc.
|0.2%
|-3.12%
|-4.25%
|0.43%
|-20.23%
|14.97%
|Industry Average
|2.56%
|4.76%
|4.27%
|4.83%
|3.95%
|13.71%
For the past year FS Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 1.02 shows that FS Bancorp Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, FS Bancorp Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.87 which is 13.43% less volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
FS Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
FS Bancorp Inc.’s competitors beat FS Bancorp Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.