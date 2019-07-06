FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) and Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Contrasting side by side

Both FS Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) and Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS Bancorp Inc. 49 3.11 N/A 6.17 8.38 Heritage Commerce Corp 13 4.09 N/A 0.89 13.60

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of FS Bancorp Inc. and Heritage Commerce Corp. Heritage Commerce Corp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than FS Bancorp Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. FS Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Heritage Commerce Corp, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16% 1.8% Heritage Commerce Corp 0.00% 7% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

FS Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.96 and it happens to be 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Heritage Commerce Corp’s 14.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

FS Bancorp Inc. and Heritage Commerce Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.5% and 73.7%. FS Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, 2.5% are Heritage Commerce Corp’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS Bancorp Inc. -0.63% 1.77% -0.88% 10.5% -10.73% 20.48% Heritage Commerce Corp -1.47% -3.6% -12.11% -16.44% -27.97% 6.26%

For the past year FS Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Heritage Commerce Corp.

Summary

FS Bancorp Inc. beats Heritage Commerce Corp on 7 of the 9 factors.