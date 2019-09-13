FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) and First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Comparing side by side

As Regional – Pacific Banks companies, FS Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) and First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS Bancorp Inc. 50 2.87 N/A 6.17 7.99 First Interstate BancSystem Inc. 40 4.38 N/A 2.79 14.34

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. First Interstate BancSystem Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than FS Bancorp Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. FS Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows FS Bancorp Inc. and First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 1.7% First Interstate BancSystem Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

FS Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 1.02 and it happens to be 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.17 beta.

Analyst Ratings

FS Bancorp Inc. and First Interstate BancSystem Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FS Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 First Interstate BancSystem Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of First Interstate BancSystem Inc. is $42, which is potential 3.65% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

FS Bancorp Inc. and First Interstate BancSystem Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.1% and 73.8%. FS Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS Bancorp Inc. 0.2% -3.12% -4.25% 0.43% -20.23% 14.97% First Interstate BancSystem Inc. -0.3% 0.86% -3.64% 3.22% -7.66% 9.49%

For the past year FS Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than First Interstate BancSystem Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors FS Bancorp Inc. beats First Interstate BancSystem Inc.