FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) and Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) Comparison side by side

FS Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) and Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) have been rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FS Bancorp Inc.
|50
|2.69
|N/A
|6.17
|7.99
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation
|81
|5.09
|N/A
|5.47
|15.59
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of FS Bancorp Inc. and Bank of Hawaii Corporation. Bank of Hawaii Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than FS Bancorp Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. FS Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 represents FS Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) and Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FS Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|15.5%
|1.7%
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation
|0.00%
|17.8%
|1.3%
Risk & Volatility
FS Bancorp Inc.’s 1.02 beta indicates that its volatility is 2.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Bank of Hawaii Corporation has beta of 0.9 which is 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for FS Bancorp Inc. and Bank of Hawaii Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|FS Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Bank of Hawaii Corporation is $82, which is potential -0.82% downside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both FS Bancorp Inc. and Bank of Hawaii Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 60.1% and 77.1% respectively. FS Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.7%. Comparatively, 1.6% are Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|FS Bancorp Inc.
|0.2%
|-3.12%
|-4.25%
|0.43%
|-20.23%
|14.97%
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation
|1.52%
|3.38%
|4.1%
|9.83%
|5.66%
|26.63%
For the past year FS Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Bank of Hawaii Corporation.
Summary
Bank of Hawaii Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors FS Bancorp Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.