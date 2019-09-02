FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) and Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) Comparison side by side

FS Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) and Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) have been rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS Bancorp Inc. 50 2.69 N/A 6.17 7.99 Bank of Hawaii Corporation 81 5.09 N/A 5.47 15.59

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of FS Bancorp Inc. and Bank of Hawaii Corporation. Bank of Hawaii Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than FS Bancorp Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. FS Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents FS Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) and Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 1.7% Bank of Hawaii Corporation 0.00% 17.8% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

FS Bancorp Inc.’s 1.02 beta indicates that its volatility is 2.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Bank of Hawaii Corporation has beta of 0.9 which is 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for FS Bancorp Inc. and Bank of Hawaii Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FS Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bank of Hawaii Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Bank of Hawaii Corporation is $82, which is potential -0.82% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both FS Bancorp Inc. and Bank of Hawaii Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 60.1% and 77.1% respectively. FS Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.7%. Comparatively, 1.6% are Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS Bancorp Inc. 0.2% -3.12% -4.25% 0.43% -20.23% 14.97% Bank of Hawaii Corporation 1.52% 3.38% 4.1% 9.83% 5.66% 26.63%

For the past year FS Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Bank of Hawaii Corporation.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors FS Bancorp Inc.