FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) and Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) Comparing side by side

As Regional – Pacific Banks businesses, FS Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) and Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FS Bancorp Inc.
|50
|2.68
|N/A
|6.17
|7.99
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation
|81
|5.34
|N/A
|5.47
|15.59
Table 1 highlights FS Bancorp Inc. and Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bank of Hawaii Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to FS Bancorp Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. FS Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FS Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|15.5%
|1.7%
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation
|0.00%
|17.8%
|1.3%
Risk and Volatility
FS Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 1.02 and its 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s 10.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.9 beta.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for FS Bancorp Inc. and Bank of Hawaii Corporation can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|FS Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively the average price target of Bank of Hawaii Corporation is $82, which is potential -4.38% downside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both FS Bancorp Inc. and Bank of Hawaii Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 60.1% and 77.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.7% of FS Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.6% of Bank of Hawaii Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|FS Bancorp Inc.
|0.2%
|-3.12%
|-4.25%
|0.43%
|-20.23%
|14.97%
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation
|1.52%
|3.38%
|4.1%
|9.83%
|5.66%
|26.63%
For the past year FS Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Bank of Hawaii Corporation.
Summary
Bank of Hawaii Corporation beats FS Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.
