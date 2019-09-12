FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) and Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) Comparing side by side

As Regional – Pacific Banks businesses, FS Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) and Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS Bancorp Inc. 50 2.68 N/A 6.17 7.99 Bank of Hawaii Corporation 81 5.34 N/A 5.47 15.59

Table 1 highlights FS Bancorp Inc. and Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bank of Hawaii Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to FS Bancorp Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. FS Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 1.7% Bank of Hawaii Corporation 0.00% 17.8% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

FS Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 1.02 and its 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s 10.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.9 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for FS Bancorp Inc. and Bank of Hawaii Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FS Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bank of Hawaii Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Bank of Hawaii Corporation is $82, which is potential -4.38% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both FS Bancorp Inc. and Bank of Hawaii Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 60.1% and 77.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.7% of FS Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.6% of Bank of Hawaii Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS Bancorp Inc. 0.2% -3.12% -4.25% 0.43% -20.23% 14.97% Bank of Hawaii Corporation 1.52% 3.38% 4.1% 9.83% 5.66% 26.63%

For the past year FS Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Bank of Hawaii Corporation.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii Corporation beats FS Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.