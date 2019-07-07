FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) Analysts See $1.40 EPS; Mairs & Power Lowered Lilly (Eli) (LLY) Holding

Analysts expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to report $1.40 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 23.89% from last quarter’s $1.13 EPS. FSBW’s profit would be $6.44 million giving it 9.09 P/E if the $1.40 EPS is correct. After having $1.18 EPS previously, FS Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 18.64% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.31% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 3,049 shares traded. FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) has declined 10.73% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FSBW News: 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 19/04/2018 – DJ FS Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSBW); 27/03/2018 – FS BANCORP INC FSBW.O -DIVIDEND UP 27.3% TO $0.14 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 FS Bancorp, Inc. Announces Twenty-First Consecutive Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Increase; 26/04/2018 – FS Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.15

Mairs & Power Inc decreased Lilly (Eli) (LLY) stake by 18.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mairs & Power Inc sold 156,371 shares as Lilly (Eli) (LLY)’s stock declined 3.37%. The Mairs & Power Inc holds 688,338 shares with $89.32M value, down from 844,709 last quarter. Lilly (Eli) now has $109.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 2.27M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 04/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IMPROVEMENT IN COMBINED PHYSICAL AND SOCIAL ACTIVITY OF PATIENTS TREATED WITH ENTRESTO VERSUS ENALAPRIL WAS EQUIVALENT TO A DIFFERENCE OF NINE YEARS OF AGING; 18/04/2018 – Pfenex and NT Pharma Enter into a Development and License Agreement for Pfenex’s PF708 Therapeutic Equivalent Candidate to Forteo®; 23/04/2018 – ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO FDA VOTES 10-5 SAYING BENEFIT-RISK PROFILE INADEQUATE TO SUPPORT APPROVAL OF 4 MG DOSE OF LILLY-INCYTE DRUG BARICITINIB; 19/04/2018 – FDA POSTS STAFF REPORT ON LILLY, INCYTE’S BARCITINIB; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Enters Collaboration Deal With Siligon For Diabetes Treatment, To Take Charge For In-process Research — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 16/04/2018 – NOVARTIS : ENTRESTO HELPED TO PRESERVE KIDNEY FUNCTION

FS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to families, businesses, and industry niches in Puget Sound area communities, Washington. The company has market cap of $234.24 million. The firm offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. It has a 8.2 P/E ratio. It also provides one-to-four-family residential first mortgages, second mortgage/home equity loan products, non-mortgage commercial business loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and development loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include indirect home improvement and automobile-secured loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold FS Bancorp, Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 2.09 million shares or 2.94% more from 2.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 4,600 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) for 65,714 shares. 194,127 are held by Blackrock Incorporated. Lsv Asset Management invested 0% in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,062 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited, a New York-based fund reported 69,320 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0% or 11,212 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.01% invested in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) for 25,609 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 14 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 5,355 were accumulated by Beese Fulmer Invest Management Inc. Ejf Cap Limited Liability reported 201,573 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 32,619 shares. 26,669 are held by Yakira Cap. Mackay Shields Ltd reported 8,492 shares stake. Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 50,437 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 9 selling transactions for $151.46 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold 136,577 shares worth $16.16M. The insider Smiley Joshua L bought 426 shares worth $50,281. The insider Zulueta Alfonso G sold 4,000 shares worth $480,000.

Among 8 analysts covering Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Eli Lilly had 15 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1. Citigroup maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hexavest owns 258,260 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. 47,625 are held by Ameritas Prtnrs. Arrowstreet Cap LP reported 627,498 shares. Lourd Cap Limited Liability Company reported 3,626 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gamble Jones Counsel stated it has 15,099 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Fincl owns 85,286 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 0.11% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 1.97M shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust Tru invested 0.19% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.24% or 202,456 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Co reported 7,820 shares. Prelude Limited Liability Company invested in 468 shares. Farmers Trust holds 30,285 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jacobs And Ca has 0.7% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 31,817 shares. Personal has invested 0.03% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.24% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 19.19 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Mairs & Power Inc increased Cardiovascular Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) stake by 12,292 shares to 95,404 valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1. It also upped Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 120,775 shares and now owns 668,210 shares. Alphabet Inc Class C was raised too.