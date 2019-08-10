Fs Bancorp (FSBW) Holder Millennium Management Cut Stake; As Fleetcor Technologies Com (FLT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Stake by $4.16 Million

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com (FLT) by 82.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 3,621 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 20,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $295.72. About 391,265 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Fs Bancorp Inc (FSBW) by 46.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 6,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.25% . The hedge fund held 7,037 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $355,000, down from 13,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Fs Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 2,875 shares traded. FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) has declined 20.23% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FSBW News: 27/03/2018 – FS BANCORP INC FSBW.O -DIVIDEND UP 27.3% TO $0.14 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – FS Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.15; 19/04/2018 – DJ FS Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSBW); 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 27/03/2018 FS Bancorp, Inc. Announces Twenty-First Consecutive Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Increase

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 11,839 shares to 15,405 shares, valued at $3.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 172,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Analysts await FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.47 EPS, up 26.72% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.16 per share. FSBW’s profit will be $6.60M for 8.18 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by FS Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.25% EPS growth.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $723.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Best Buy Inc Com (NYSE:BBY) by 18,345 shares to 57,350 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epr Pptys Com Sh Ben Int (NYSE:EPR) by 19,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Mid America Apartmen Reit (NYSE:MAA).

