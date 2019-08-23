Fruth Investment Management Upped Position in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by $780,805; Marathon Pete (MPC) Holder Fortress Investment Group Has Cut Its Position as Share Price Declined

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 27,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 217,250 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00M, down from 244,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.89. About 3.16M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal; 30/04/2018 – Headquarters of Combined Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor to be located in Findlay, Ohio; 30/04/2018 – MPC SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN `CONTINUES UNFETTERED’; 22/03/2018 – SENATE APPROVALS MEAN NIGERIA CENTRAL BANK’S MPC NOW HAS SUFFICIENT NUMBERS TO MEET; 24/05/2018 – SARB RELEASES ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING MPC FORECASTS; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI SEES PROSPECT FOR CUTTING RATES AS NEXT MPC MOVE; 22/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE BRINGS MPC MEETING FORWARD TO APRIL 11 FROM APRIL 30; 28/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 4 MPC MEMBERS VOTED FOR CUT; 10/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 143.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 8,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 13,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $98.46. About 1.78M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Midwest refiners eye boost from Laurel Pipeline bidirectional service – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Lp has invested 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Oh reported 0.25% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.12% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,292 shares. Aldebaran Financial has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Reaves W H stated it has 341,344 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. 2,784 are owned by Blue Chip Prtn Inc. First Foundation Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hgk Asset Mgmt stated it has 106,493 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Carmignac Gestion owns 0.13% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 180,288 shares. 4.00 million were accumulated by Aqr Ltd Com. 4.15 million are owned by Raymond James Associates. Monetary Management Grp invested in 0.02% or 700 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 5.15 million shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Lc has invested 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93 million and $238.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bankshares Of Hutchinson accumulated 4,016 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management has invested 0.75% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Advisory Alpha Lc reported 703 shares stake. Citadel Ltd Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,222 shares. Gotham Asset stated it has 0.5% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Rothschild Asset Management Us stated it has 512,319 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. First Foundation Advsr stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Morgan Stanley holds 3.36M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 62,591 were reported by Kepos L P. Somerset Group Ltd Liability has 0.43% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 5,330 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0.07% or 121,997 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Sentinel Tru Co Lba reported 2,374 shares. The California-based Osborne Ptnrs Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.34% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66’s Q2: Back On Track With A 12.5% Increase In The Dividend And $3.12 In Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66 Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.