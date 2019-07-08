Fruth Investment Management Upped Position in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) as Stock Price Declined; As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Share Value Rose, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Lowered Position by $608,304

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 143.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 8,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $97.36. About 1.26 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 1,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,649 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, down from 4,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $348.08. About 281,317 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Things Ulta Beauty Wants You to Know – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “XRT, SFIX, CVNA, ULTA: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on March 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Ulta (ULTA) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ULTA: Facing Competition From Trader Joe’s? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Lululemon, Ulta Valuations Send Nomura To The Sidelines – Benzinga” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,764 shares to 62,208 shares, valued at $12.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar has invested 0.1% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 93 are held by Fred Alger Management. Kingfisher Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.5% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus has invested 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora reported 9,405 shares. The Missouri-based Wedgewood Ptnrs Incorporated has invested 5.37% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Quantbot Limited Partnership reported 0.48% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited, a Ohio-based fund reported 715 shares. Winslow Asset Inc invested in 1.62% or 22,149 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts has invested 2.12% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Advisory Inc accumulated 3,272 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Waddell & Reed Finance holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 654,722 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd reported 35,108 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.08% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 31.19 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability invested 0.17% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mngmt Limited holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 10,760 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 535 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Burke Herbert Bank, a Virginia-based fund reported 3,440 shares. Conning owns 16,361 shares. 8,569 are held by Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Lc Oh. Moreover, Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Co has 0.12% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Spc Inc invested in 21,130 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.44% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.16% or 273,100 shares in its portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt has 0.25% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Tradition Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 38,195 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93M and $238.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.