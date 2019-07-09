Fruth Investment Management Upped Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Stake By $780,805; State Street Has Increased Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Stake

State Street Corp increased Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) stake by 2.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Street Corp acquired 54,715 shares as Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO)’s stock rose 27.94%. The State Street Corp holds 1.93M shares with $141.34 million value, up from 1.88 million last quarter. Medidata Solutions Inc now has $5.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $90.73. About 1.12 million shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 20.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 21/05/2018 – Medidata to Showcase Rave Omics with Biomarker Discovery in Oncology Research at Industry Expert Theater Presentation; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 16/03/2018 Medidata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 35C; 24/04/2018 – Life Science Leaders Discuss Future of Drug Development at Medidata NEXT London; 15/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions Sees FY18 Net $42M-Net $50M; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Net $10.3M; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – REMAINING 2018 ADJUSTED SUBSCRIPTION BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $370 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $51 MLN COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO

Fruth Investment Management increased Phillips 66 Com (PSX) stake by 143.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fruth Investment Management acquired 8,219 shares as Phillips 66 Com (PSX)’s stock declined 9.18%. The Fruth Investment Management holds 13,950 shares with $1.33 million value, up from 5,731 last quarter. Phillips 66 Com now has $43.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $96.96. About 3.04M shares traded or 9.85% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66: ‘Well Positioned For IMO 2020’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3 Reasons To Consider Phillips 66 Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66 (PSX) and Plains All American (PAA) Announce Strategic JV and Sanctioning of Red Oak Pipeline System – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 8 report. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Thursday, January 10. Raymond James maintained the shares of PSX in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 17.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity. The insider LOWE JOHN E bought 2,000 shares worth $165,816.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance holds 0.54% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 2.47M shares. Carderock Capital Mngmt has 0.96% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 24,851 shares. Osborne Prtn Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.34% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cap Ltd Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 945 shares. Aviva Pcl holds 155,808 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.16% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Strategic Financial holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 55,331 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP accumulated 300,700 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Schnieders Capital Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The New York-based Neville Rodie Shaw has invested 0.32% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Palladium Prtn Limited Company invested 0.15% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Torray, a Maryland-based fund reported 18,088 shares. Richard C Young & Limited has 50,521 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Fayez Sarofim And invested 0.37% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cap Advisors Ok holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 9,598 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold MDSO shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 1.50% less from 63.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,768 are owned by First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.01% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 137,559 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited holds 67,228 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Ma reported 183,553 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.05% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 4,000 shares. Nikko Asset Americas Incorporated reported 2.43% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 1.32 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Clearbridge Invs invested in 0.16% or 2.55 million shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 8,618 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 7.29 million shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Stifel Fincl invested in 156,841 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 186,534 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt invested in 0.33% or 106,000 shares.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $938,400 activity. Shares for $137,164 were sold by TAYLOR ROBERT on Monday, January 7. Bergmann Rouven also sold $938,400 worth of Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) shares.

More notable recent Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Medidata (MDSO) to be Acquired by Dassault for $5.8 Billion – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ: MDSO) on Behalf of Medidata Shareholders and Encourages Medidata Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/12/2019: MX, MDSO, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 12, 2019 : MFG, SMFG, AZN, GSK, AMD, MDSO, NOK, TSLA, QQQ, AAT, BYND, TVIX – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

State Street Corp decreased Glacier Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:GBCI) stake by 219,482 shares to 3.17M valued at $126.92M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BHLB) stake by 76,913 shares and now owns 1.46 million shares. Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO) was reduced too.