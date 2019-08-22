Fruth Investment Management Upped Its Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) Position by $676,989; Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Raised Its Centurylink (CTL) Stake by $934,945; Valuation Rose

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 6,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,972 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 18,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.76. About 6.01 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 6.66 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 840 shares to 37,335 shares, valued at $14.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research has 335,592 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Llc has 5.62% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 997,121 shares. Macquarie has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 126,191 were accumulated by Synovus Fincl Corporation. Diversified Tru accumulated 22,858 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 6.23M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 101,161 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cadence Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). British Columbia Investment Corporation holds 266,666 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 1.36 million shares. Capital Glob Invsts, a California-based fund reported 8.43 million shares. Webster Bancorporation N A invested in 0% or 300 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $95,600 was made by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Wednesday, March 6. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of stock or 20,000 shares. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider Dev Indraneel bought $587,500. Chilton Kevin P. bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 15.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93M and $238.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Havens Advsr Lc reported 11,100 shares. First LP reported 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, S&Co has 0.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,940 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Com owns 1.40 million shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 23,956 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Brinker invested in 0.43% or 102,119 shares. Lafayette Incorporated reported 1.87% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 1,833 are owned by Hamilton Point Invest Advsrs. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment Co has 2.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 28,123 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Liability Co reported 26,289 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs reported 13,542 shares stake. Mitchell Capital Mngmt Co holds 13,232 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has invested 1.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.68% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 226,200 were reported by Blackhill.