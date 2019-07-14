Fruth Investment Management Trimmed Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake by $451,400; Salient Capital Advisors Position in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Boosted by $1.40 Million as Share Price Rose

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,299 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 94,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 4.84M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap – here are 4 other companies that have done the same; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLES ON APRIL 12 PHILADEPHIA INCIDENT; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks battles to make amends after race row; 05/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Renting Ways Offer Possible Edge Over Dunkin’ Donuts; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks COO Rosalind Gates Brewer to Deliver Commencement Address to the Spelman College Class of 2018; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Three African American Racial Justice Leaders Respond To Starbucks Effort To End Bias In Its Company; 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger sold for $2 bln to Germany’s deal-hungry Reimann family; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE AGREES TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS GLOBALLY; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Israel exposes limits of US intel, Starbucks caves to extremists, and other comments

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 352.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 34,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,803 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 9,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.83. About 64,332 shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 34.97% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO ISSUE FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL; 20/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENGAGES JOINT LEAD ARRANGERS TO ARRANGE DEBT FINANCING; 20/04/2018 – CHENIERE TO ARRANGE FINANCING FOR CORPUS CHRISTI LIQUEFACTION; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.20-EPS $2.30; 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17M for 30.74 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. The insider CULVER JOHN sold $11.64 million. BURROWS CLIFFORD also sold $10.26M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. The insider CULVER JOHN sold $11.64 million. BURROWS CLIFFORD also sold $10.26M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

