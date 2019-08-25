Fruth Investment Management Trimmed Its Position in Starbucks (SBUX) by $451,400; Park Circle Co Trimmed Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $945,000 as Share Price Rose

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 15,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Spotify enters South African market; 17/05/2018 – ADM HAD A ‘FANTASTIC APRIL,’ FEELS CAN MANAGE THROUGH CHINA’S THREATENED TARIFFS ON U.S. SOY IMPORTS -CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Apple Valley boys basketball secures a return to state; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on iPhone with curved screen and touchless gesture control; 12/04/2018 – Apple: Is the HomePod a Bust? — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Apple will have to come to India sooner or later: MeitY officials; 07/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS TIM COOK AT APPLE HEADQUARTERS; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT HAD 35% INCREASE IN HIGH PERFORMING SUPPLIERS; 09/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple likely to face fine for unfair practices in South Korea; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. Wins Approval from Apple and Google to Launch CyberloQ Multi-factor Authentication into Both the IOS and Android App Stores

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 88,299 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 94,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.7. About 8.08 million shares traded or 4.73% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 11/05/2018 – KFVS News: BREAKING: This incident comes two weeks after a similar device was discovered about two miles away at a; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks calls anti-bias training part of ‘long-term journey’; 17/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide for racial-bias education on May 29; 07/05/2018 – Caveman Foods Appoints Former Starbucks Executive Jeff Hansberry as New CEO; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS COMMENTS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Racially profiled men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Bets $7 Billion on Starbucks to Revive Its Coffee Sales; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of MSBAM 2017-C33; 02/05/2018 – MEN ARRESTED AT STARBUCKS SETTLE WITH PHILADELPHIA: AP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Management Ltd Liability invested in 3.37% or 127,165 shares. 17,729 are held by Horizon Invs Limited Liability Com. Meridian Management Com, a Arkansas-based fund reported 13,640 shares. Dubuque Bancorp holds 107,996 shares or 3.31% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 3.16% or 3.18M shares in its portfolio. Oarsman Cap invested 2.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability reported 1.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan Sheerar has invested 1.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Lc owns 193,002 shares. Boston Ptnrs holds 34,462 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shapiro Cap Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Decatur Cap Management Incorporated reported 6.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tctc Ltd Liability invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mar Vista Invest Partners Lc has invested 3.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Yorktown Rech Company Inc has 1,400 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 33.82 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.