Fruth Investment Management Position in Starbucks (SBUX) Has Trimmed by $451,400; Psagot Investment House LTD Has Upped Its Holding in Autozone (AZO) as Market Valuation Rose

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 88,299 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 94,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $96.3. About 5.21M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Philly Starbucks Incident Least of CEO Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starbucks Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBUX); 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CBS New York: EXCLUSIVE: NYPD Sgt. Suing Starbucks After Violent Encounter In Busy Midtown Location Speaks Out; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks battles to make amends after race row; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) on Watch Amid Chatter; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O SAYS WILL CLOSE ALL U.S. STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION ON MAY 29; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES 30 ROASTERY LOCATIONS OVER TIME GLOBALLY; 18/04/2018 – Yale management guru Jeffrey Sonnenfeld said Starbucks’ response to its crisis was “the anti-Mark Zuckerberg, the anti-Sheryl Sandberg.”; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 733 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 2,780 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 2,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1088.66. About 197,866 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.93 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.14% or 48,720 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Lc owns 3.48M shares. Jnba Advsrs reported 2,370 shares stake. 12,857 are held by Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd. 72,084 were accumulated by Gam Holding Ag. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 450,112 shares. Burney reported 9,523 shares stake. Vista Cap Partners, Oregon-based fund reported 17,772 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The reported 1.38 million shares stake. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mirador Capital Partners Limited Partnership accumulated 0.35% or 8,789 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 0.13% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 28,628 shares. Central Asset Invests And Mgmt (Hk) Ltd accumulated 9,260 shares or 1.93% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Company invested 0.19% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Curbstone Fincl Mngmt Corporation holds 0.17% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 8,290 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.39 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

