Fruth Investment Management Position in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Has Lifted by $780,805; As Manpowergroup (MAN) Stock Value Declined, Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Cut by $1.42 Million Its Holding

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 143.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 8,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 13,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $95.18. About 2.87M shares traded or 7.98% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 83.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 17,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 3,340 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276,000, down from 20,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.90% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $80.58. About 337,380 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 12/03/2018 – Germany Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP – FINANCIAL RESULTS IN QUARTER SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY STRONGER FOREIGN CURRENCIES RELATIVE TO U.S. DOLLAR VS PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 12/03/2018 – Taiwan Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook at +27%; 13/03/2018 – Portugal Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 08/05/2018 – Robots Need Not Apply: Automation Will Create New U.S. Jobs Requiring Different Skills, ManpowerGroup Research Reveals; 16/05/2018 – Everest Group Names ManpowerGroup Solutions as Global Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing for 8th Consecutive Year; 12/03/2018 – Poland Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q EPS $1.45, EST. $1.64; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS $1.72; 12/03/2018 – China Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook at +8%

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93 million and $238.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 34,360 shares. Tributary Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 3,600 shares. Dowling And Yahnke holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 38,560 shares. Finemark Commercial Bank & reported 7,869 shares stake. Perkins Coie Com invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Motco accumulated 1,529 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Korea Investment Corporation reported 234,974 shares. First Republic Mngmt holds 0.06% or 129,765 shares in its portfolio. Highland Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 35,722 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 268,877 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 15,154 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, St Johns Ltd has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 1 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 4,016 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsr Inc accumulated 332,426 shares.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 107,500 shares to 702,100 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 41,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Analysts await ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.96 EPS, down 20.65% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.47 per share. MAN’s profit will be $117.29M for 10.28 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by ManpowerGroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

