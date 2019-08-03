Fruth Investment Management Lowered Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $451,400 as Market Valuation Rose; As Bristol (BMY) Shares Declined, Bollard Group Lifted Its Holding by $1.30 Million

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 27,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 248,345 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85 million, up from 220,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 17.39M shares traded or 28.10% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Additional Terms of Agreement Not Disclosed; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Rev $5.19B; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/2/2018, 7:00 PM; 18/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Action Date Is Aug 16

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 88,299 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 94,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.51. About 6.16 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Revenue Tops Estimates, Maintains Outlook; 01/05/2018 – For the first time in 16 years, Starbucks is adding two new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 04/05/2018 – NESTLE CLOSE TO DEAL FOR STARBUCKS CORP.’S BUSINESS THAT SELLS COFFEE BEANS AND DRINKS IN SUPERMARKETS – BBG; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS CAN MAKE DINNER, HAIRCUT RESERVATIONS BY VIRTUAL ASSISTANT CALLING BUSINESSES – CONFERENCE; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks coffee in California must have a cancer warning, judge rules; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Achieves 100% Pay Equity Both for Gender and for People of All Races in U.S; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam, too; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE; 19/05/2018 – Starbucks: All Guests Will Be Allowed to Use Cafes, Restrooms

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II also bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 5,321 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 32,133 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Holding invested in 1.42 million shares. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership holds 0.29% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 989,293 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Co accumulated 920,159 shares. Sfe Counsel holds 36,440 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 71,911 shares. Lord Abbett And Communications Ltd Com invested in 0.11% or 718,721 shares. Hartford Fincl reported 66,109 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Boussard Gavaudan Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 18,908 shares. Wagner Bowman Corp owns 18,099 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 457 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eqis Capital Mngmt holds 16,369 shares. 5,020 were accumulated by Regal Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Prudential holds 0.3% or 3.79 million shares in its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $26.98 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $3.46 million was sold by Varma Vivek C.