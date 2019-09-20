Fruth Investment Management Lowered Kirby (KEX) Position by $385,086; Market Value Rose; Target (TGT) Stock Price Rose While Compton Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $331,100

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 41.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 3,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 5,350 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $463,000, down from 9,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $107.87. About 2.90M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 22/05/2018 – Target Corporation to Webcast 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 23, 2018; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN WASHINGTON, D.C; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Traffic Rose 3.2%; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Illinois; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES OPERATING MARGINS DECLINING 60BPS-80BPS IN 1Q; 03/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Expand Same-Day Delivery in the Midwest and South; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Outlook Revision Reflects View Target’s Strategic Initiatives Are Gaining Traction; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q EPS $2.02; 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 4,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 18,096 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, down from 23,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $80.04. About 459,907 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE IN $200 TO $225 MLN RANGE; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.79 million for 23.05 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

