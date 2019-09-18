Fruth Investment Management Lowered Holding in Kirby (KEX) as Shares Rose; Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stock Declined While Papp L Roy & Associates Raised Stake

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 4,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 18,096 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 23,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $81.81. About 6,947 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX); 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 41.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 3,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 12,055 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 8,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $164.03. About 24,541 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 27/04/2018 – In remote China, a high-tech auto plant flags global challenge; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “GROWTH WAS LED BY HEAVY INDUSTRIES, INCLUDING OIL AND GAS, MINING, METALS, AND SEMICONDUCTOR.”; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Net $227.4M; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold KEX shares while 82 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $42.53 million for 28.81 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $637.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 26,821 shares to 68,899 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.