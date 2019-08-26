Fruth Investment Management Increases Position in Phillips 66 Com (PSX); Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Holder Ashford Capital Management Cut Position by $1.49 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 143.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 8,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 13,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $96.15. About 547,110 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) by 51.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 149,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% . The hedge fund held 142,737 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 292,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $857.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.66. About 166,796 shares traded. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has declined 63.66% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SPPI News: 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC SPPI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $95 MLN TO $115 MLN; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 30/04/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA : BYLAWS AMENDED TO ENABLE PROXY ACCESS; 03/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Had Seen 2018 Revenue $90M-$110M; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 15/03/2018 – ONXEO SA C4X.PA – ON ASIDNA AND HDAC INHIBITORS: RESULTS DEMONSTRATED THAT BELINOSTAT TREATMENT INDUCES GENETIC INSTABILITY IN TUMOR CELLS; 16/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Detailed Results from Phase 3 Study of ROLONTIS® (eflapegrastim) Published in an ASCO; 03/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $30.5M; 30/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Nominates Dr. Bernice Welles to Boar; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY HAS ALSO RAISED GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93 million and $238.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

