Fruth Investment Management Increases Holding in Phillips 66 Com (PSX); Graham Hldgs Co Com (GHC) Holder Seizert Capital Partners Has Cut Its Position by $6.54 Million

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 143.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 8,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $100.33. About 1.68M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co Com (GHC) by 23.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 9,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,834 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.75 million, down from 41,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $6.11 during the last trading session, reaching $739.28. About 40,316 shares traded or 15.07% up from the average. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 16.70% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 19/03/2018 – EX-GHC CEO GRAHAM RESIGNS AS TRUSTEE FOR TRUST HOLDING 30K SHRS; 24/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – PRICING OF $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 04/05/2018 – Kaplan Acquires Leading Publisher of Professional Licensing Exam Guides in Engineering Fields; 07/03/2018 – GRAHAM:HLC BOARD OF TRUSTEES VOTED TO APPROVE KAPLAN UNIV. DEAL; 26/03/2018 – Andrew Sollinger Named Publisher of Foreign Policy; 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – ON MAY 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR A U.S. $300 MLN FIVE-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the Admissions Process; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the; 14/05/2018 – Kaplan Educational Foundation Honors Daniel R. Porterfield for Commitment to lnclusivity and Student Success; 03/04/2018 – Graham Holdings: David Curtis Named CEO of Graham Healthcare Group Home Health

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93M and $238.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bankunited Inc Com (NYSE:BKU) by 36,822 shares to 907,944 shares, valued at $30.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fabrinet Shs (NYSE:FN) by 15,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD).