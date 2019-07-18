Fruth Investment Management Holds Holding in Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS); Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Brave Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position as Shares Rose

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 6,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,967 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 35,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $75.48. About 7.12 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: INVESTMENT PLANS TO 2025 WILL UNDERPIN GROWING DIVIDEND; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH CABINET CONFIRMS INTENTION TO EVENTUALLY LOWER GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM – ECONOMY MINISTER; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s Brazil Ambitions on Display in Record Oil Auction; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH SAYS EXXON ADVISED PNG LNG RESTARTS LNG PRODUCTION; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 6,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,972 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 18,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $142.57. About 5.10M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Whatâ€™s Good Can Sometimes Be Bad – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Retirement Strategy: How To Have Enough And Which Stocks To Own (Part 2) – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Short Sellers Hold Their Ground on Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S resumes Gulf of Mexico oil output – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability invested in 0.45% or 34,103 shares. Pacific Invest has 0.45% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 25,444 shares. Accredited Investors Incorporated holds 0.13% or 8,104 shares in its portfolio. Amer Asset Mgmt has 4,361 shares. Cypress Asset Incorporated Tx holds 42,109 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Burney holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 176,058 shares. Hikari Power Limited invested in 1.17% or 138,303 shares. Wisconsin-based Marietta Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 1.5% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Whittier Communications owns 0.52% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 209,272 shares. Mengis Cap Mngmt owns 0.95% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 20,984 shares. Retirement Planning Group Inc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Forte Cap Ltd Com Adv has invested 0.7% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors has 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 73 shares. Lucas Cap has 2.8% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 29,321 shares. Peapack Gladstone has 2.43% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 664,290 shares.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $179.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 10,585 shares to 77,303 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 42,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.26 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Investment holds 1.34 million shares. Janney Management Ltd Company invested in 109,497 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Northstar Gp invested in 26,837 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 188,484 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 3,158 are owned by Trillium Asset Ltd Liability Com. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc reported 16,073 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. 81,705 are held by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Fayerweather Charles reported 7,318 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc invested in 478,494 shares. 473,812 were reported by Sarasin And Prtn Limited Liability Partnership. Cardinal Incorporated accumulated 152,035 shares. Samlyn Limited Liability Com holds 2.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 799,190 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors invested in 5,189 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.8% or 30,573 shares in its portfolio. Menlo Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 3.95% or 49,915 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AT&T Stock Might Be the Cheapest Streaming/5G Play out There – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Consumer-Goods Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney Plus Isn’t Worth A 20% Increase In The Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Talking About Powell Power – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93M and $238.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.