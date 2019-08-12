Fruth Investment Management Has Upped Its Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) Position by $676,989; Prologis (PLD) Stock Rose While Adelante Capital Management Decreased Its Holding

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 6,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,972 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 18,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.81M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc. (PLD) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 75,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The hedge fund held 2.06M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $148.41M, down from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $81.83. About 2.79 million shares traded or 26.51% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Pension Ser reported 0.17% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Psagot Inv House has invested 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 192,831 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co accumulated 163,302 shares. Adage Cap Prns Gp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 789,229 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Bp Public Limited Liability Co reported 67,000 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 7,495 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 26,144 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs accumulated 0.04% or 12,016 shares. 12,569 are held by First Manhattan. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us reported 0.56% stake. Washington Savings Bank stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Principal Fincl holds 13.57 million shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc holds 116,252 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 27,582 shares to 303,710 shares, valued at $137.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 181,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 729,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95M for 22.00 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segantii Capital Ltd stated it has 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability Co holds 1,176 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cs Mckee Lp reported 1.75% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boston & Incorporated reported 30,495 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. 2.04M were reported by Laurion Management L P. The California-based L S Advsrs has invested 0.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Apriem Advisors owns 0.13% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,462 shares. Moors & Cabot holds 0.61% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 83,332 shares. Private Asset Mgmt has invested 1.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Weiss Multi has invested 0.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). One Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 30,263 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. 374,302 were accumulated by Gofen Glossberg Limited Com Il. Ima Wealth has invested 0.72% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Blue Edge Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 2,677 shares. Contour Asset Mgmt Lc holds 4.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 509,156 shares.