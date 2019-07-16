Fruth Investment Management Has Upped By $780,805 Its Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Position; Benefitfocusinc Has 2.91 Sentiment

Benefitfocusinc (BNFT) investors sentiment increased to 2.91 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.04, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 93 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 32 trimmed and sold stock positions in Benefitfocusinc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 31.26 million shares, up from 27.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Benefitfocusinc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 17 Increased: 56 New Position: 37.

Fruth Investment Management increased Phillips 66 Com (PSX) stake by 143.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fruth Investment Management acquired 8,219 shares as Phillips 66 Com (PSX)’s stock declined 9.18%. The Fruth Investment Management holds 13,950 shares with $1.33M value, up from 5,731 last quarter. Phillips 66 Com now has $45.81B valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $101.01. About 2.54 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer

Analysts await Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.64 EPS, down 64.10% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.40 actual EPS reported by Benefitfocus, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% negative EPS growth.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 2.05% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. for 134,583 shares. Pier Capital Llc owns 192,684 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Telemark Asset Management Llc has 1.25% invested in the company for 200,000 shares. The New York-based Bamco Inc Ny has invested 0.86% in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C., a Oklahoma-based fund reported 65,195 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $152.34 million activity.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. The company has market cap of $825.95 million. It operates through Employer and Carrier divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity. LOWE JOHN E also bought $165,816 worth of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 had 10 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $11000 target in Monday, July 8 report. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. Citigroup maintained the shares of PSX in report on Monday, March 4 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PSX in report on Friday, May 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Tuesday, June 25.