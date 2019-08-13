Fruth Investment Management Has Trimmed Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $451,400 as Stock Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holder Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Decreased Position

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 88,299 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 94,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $95.1. About 2.81 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 13/04/2018 – Starbucks downgraded on concerns about craft coffee competition, customer loyalty; 02/05/2018 – DealReportr[Reg]: Starbucks may need caffeine boost from activist; 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger Overshadowed by Starbucks But It Sees Growth Ahead; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 19/05/2018 – Starbucks: All Guests Will Be Allowed to Use Cafes, Restrooms; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson is looking forward to the company’s racial bias training on May 29th, calling it a “day of discovery.”; 04/05/2018 – DEAL PROBABLY ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY, ACCORDING TO SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH MATTER – BBG; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Drops Outlook on Nestle After Starbucks Deal — Market Talk; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 2,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 41,111 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, down from 43,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.21% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $208.93. About 28.63 million shares traded or 6.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – Engadget: Apple Music sets up publishing division as it chases down Spotify; 29/05/2018 – Apple Upgrades HomePod Speaker With Stereo, Multi-Room Audio; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Vehicle Tracking Solutions® Releases Enhanced Silent Passenger® Apple iOS App; 11/04/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone 2019 Rumor: Here’s The Feature Must-Have for Next Year, According to Apple; 26/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple CEO Cook calls for more data oversight, `well-crafted regulation’ after Facebook debacle; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buildout of retail accounts throughout Florida; 10/04/2018 – Apple Owes $502.6 Million to VirnetX, Says Federal Jury in Texas; 04/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 20/04/2018 – APPLE IS NOW DOWN MORE THAN 5% IN THE PAST TWO DAYS

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,902 shares to 257,290 shares, valued at $28.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 122,851 were accumulated by Fulton Financial Bank Na. Arrow Fincl Corporation accumulated 77,067 shares. Shikiar Asset Management reported 100,259 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Limited Co holds 4,844 shares. 14,513 were reported by Fayerweather Charles. Hodges Capital Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 24,217 shares. Evercore Wealth Llc owns 577,552 shares. Navellier Incorporated has 4,988 shares. Grisanti Management Ltd Liability reported 2.51% stake. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 3.05% or 292,300 shares. Huntington Bancorporation stated it has 1.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 17,679 shares. Daiwa Sb stated it has 15,590 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Personal Corp reported 0.85% stake. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 3.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

