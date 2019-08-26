Fruth Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) by $451,400; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose While Evermay Wealth Management Upped Holding

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 88,299 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 94,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $96.27. About 2.52 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement With SouthRock In Brazil; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS TWO MEN CAN COMPLETE DEGREES W/ ITS COLLEGE PLAN; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam too; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay Starbucks $7.15 bln in global coffee alliance; 24/04/2018 – As Starbucks Embraces the Drive-Thru, a Few Speed Traps Ahead; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 22/03/2018 – Food Logistics: Starbucks Explores Use of Blockchain; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.09. About 3.11 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.38 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starbucks To Offer A 14%-17% Dividend Hike – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Luckin Coffee, a Starbucks Rival, Sees Shares Spike in IPO – Nasdaq” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ELF, VSH, SHAK, CMG, DPZ, SBUX and MCD highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Luckin Coffee’s Losses Look Dangerously Unsustainable – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Ann Bank stated it has 3,726 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 4,372 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.24% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 219,400 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd has 13,855 shares. Lincoln Natl Corporation has invested 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Howard Capital Management accumulated 3,900 shares. Cwh Capital Management accumulated 10,814 shares. Blair William Il holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 2.65M shares. Gam Ag holds 72,084 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Hirtle Callaghan Ltd owns 79 shares. Farmers Bancshares, a Kentucky-based fund reported 35,412 shares. Cap Intll has invested 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cap World holds 0.01% or 428,300 shares in its portfolio. Hl Limited Liability reported 213,984 shares.