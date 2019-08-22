Fruth Investment Management Has Raised Its Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Position by $780,805 as Stock Price Rose; Bainco International Investors Stake in Apple Com (AAPL) Has Decreased by $861,840

Bainco International Investors decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors sold 4,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 143,465 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.25 million, down from 148,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $212.72. About 17.28M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Apple Music boss Jimmy Iovine says streaming services need to diversify to stay alive; 27/04/2018 – EPI Sells Future Apple Store Site To German Pension Fund BVK; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX: Jury Finds Apple Willfully Infringed on Patents; 02/04/2018 – IBT: Apple Maps: Ohio, Maryland, Arkansas And West Virginia Transit Data Added; 15/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE EXPECTS APPLE TO SHIP 219MN/231MN IPHONES IN 2018/2019 (+2%/+5% YOY) VS. 233MN/250MN UNITS; 29/03/2018 – APPLE TO REVAMP PRIVACY CONTROLS TO COMPLY WITH NEW EU LAW; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: CHESTNUT HILL SOUND INC. v. APPLE, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1808 – 2018-03-13; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 143.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 8,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 13,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $98.68. About 1.28M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian (Uk) reported 695,754 shares. 3.52M were accumulated by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. 5,493 are owned by Tru Of Toledo Na Oh. Doheny Asset Ca holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 18,323 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Paradigm Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 2,340 shares. Gru owns 169,247 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hartford Finance Management owns 13,977 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Everence Capital holds 18,909 shares. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division reported 599 shares stake. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,563 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Walleye Trading Lc reported 1,908 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Putnam Fl Inv Management Co reported 0.03% stake. 10,760 are owned by Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93M and $238.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66 Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40M and $615.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,250 shares to 41,900 shares, valued at $6.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 5,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Health Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exchange Cap Management Incorporated reported 39,241 shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. 11,986 were accumulated by Check Capital Mgmt Ca. Bowling Portfolio Lc holds 96,268 shares or 2.9% of its portfolio. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.56% or 56,805 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Verity Asset Mgmt has 1.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amica Retiree Medical holds 18,991 shares or 3.17% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 691,880 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Com has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,093 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Inc Wi invested 1.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 18,219 are held by Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership. Kemnay Advisory Ser has invested 3.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Smith Moore And reported 39,876 shares. Trust Limited Co owns 34,483 shares. Advsrs Limited Com holds 103,174 shares. Montag A & Assocs has 71,019 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio.