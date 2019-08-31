Fruth Investment Management Has Lowered Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake by $451,400; Newell Brands (NWL) Holder Proxima Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 88,299 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 94,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 5.21 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLED WITH DONTE ROBINSON & RASHON NELSON; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all company-owned stores on the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias education day; 08/05/2018 – Starbucks Trying to Woo Afternoon Customers; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE AGREES TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS GLOBALLY; 07/05/2018 – The deal gives Nestle the rights to sell Starbucks’ products, including single-serve coffees and teas as well as bagged beans, around the world; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé adds Starbucks to US blend; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks said it has achieved pay equity for its U.S. workers; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement with SouthRock to Drive Next Wave of Profitable Growth in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – New Zealand has enough of being left off the map

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 3.09M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 19/03/2018 – Newell Wins Icahn Backing in Fight With Starboard Over Strategy; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Details of Transformation Plan; 16/05/2018 – New Coleman Lantern Brings Sound and Light Together at Campsites; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn now has a challenger at Newell Brands; 11/04/2018 – Sharpie® Partners with The Players’ Tribune to Launch New Content Series and Special Edition Athlete Packs and Markers; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.65 TO $2.85; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD – WILL BE RESERVING ITS RIGHTS AS TO NEWELL BOARD ELECTION CONTEST; IF MOVING FORWARD, FIRM WILL REDUCE ITS SLATE TO A MINORITY OF THE BOARD; 16/03/2018 – Icahn Has 6.9% Newell Stake

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa has invested 0.11% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Kwmg Limited Company owns 370 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited invested 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 182,979 were reported by Hartford Invest Mngmt Commerce. Mufg Americas Corp has 0.35% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). American Securities Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) reported 4.51% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 7,824 were reported by Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Liability. Heritage Wealth invested 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Blair William And Il owns 2.65M shares. U S Glob Invsts holds 0.16% or 4,449 shares in its portfolio. Td Capital Lc reported 0% stake. Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.23% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 1.22M shares. Cullinan Assocs Incorporated has 0.9% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 161,675 shares. Cambridge Advisors holds 168,928 shares.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Share Price Has Gained 132%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How Investors Will Know Whether Starbucks Has Finally Turned the Corner – Nasdaq” published on April 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Starbucks Stock a Buy at All-Time Highs? – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Only A Few Can Know About This Market-Beating “Edge”… – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: CMG, SBUX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.49 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is This Rock Bottom For Newell? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Time To Buy Newell Brands – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Newell Brands (NWL) Down 8.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Buy Newell Brands (NWL) Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $90.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit Inc by 75,000 shares to 450,510 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 109,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,000 shares, and cut its stake in Perspecta Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street invested in 0.02% or 19.08 million shares. Gabelli & Invest Advisers stated it has 10,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And stated it has 427,671 shares. Veritable LP owns 11,349 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 50,627 shares. California-based Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 224,501 shares. Moreover, Bbr Prns Ltd Liability Com has 0.67% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Twin Mgmt Inc invested in 0.05% or 70,350 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). The Korea-based Korea Investment has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Nordea Investment holds 79,953 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Norinchukin National Bank The holds 0.02% or 78,187 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 539,840 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 608,639 shares.