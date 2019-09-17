Fruth Investment Management Has Lowered Holding in Kirby (KEX) by $385,086 as Share Price Rose; Bank Of Stockton Has Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding as Market Value Declined

Bank Of Stockton decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton sold 3,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 6,334 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $882,000, down from 9,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $129.54. About 4.50M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 4,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 18,096 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 23,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $83.23. About 778,433 shares traded or 62.65% up from the average. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE IN $200 TO $225 MLN RANGE; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX); 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.19 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “How Much Will It Cost Johnson & Johnson To Settle Most of Its Lawsuits? – Forbes” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.51% or 2,209 shares. 36,275 are held by Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Liability Corporation. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability has 3.21% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Maryland-based Heritage Invsts Corp has invested 1.43% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Davis R M Inc stated it has 329,019 shares. Paradigm New York owns 73,700 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. North Star Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 109,750 were reported by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited. Moreover, Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.96% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). White Pine Inv invested in 18,710 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Page Arthur B owns 32,586 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5.45% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Roberts Glore Inc Il stated it has 4.36% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 6.78M shares. Winslow Asset Management invested in 56,289 shares.

More notable recent Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Kirby Corporation’s (NYSE:KEX) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kirby Corporation Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results NYSE:KEX – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kirby Corporation Announces 2019 First Quarter Results NYSE:KEX – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kirby Corporation Amends and Restates Credit Agreement – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $42.53 million for 29.31 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.