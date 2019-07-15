Fruth Investment Management increased Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) stake by 32.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fruth Investment Management acquired 6,099 shares as Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Fruth Investment Management holds 24,972 shares with $2.77 million value, up from 18,873 last quarter. Disney Walt Holding Co now has $260.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.51 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lbmc Inv Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.18% or 10,494 shares. Halsey Assocs Inc Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 143,904 shares. Vanguard stated it has 0.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Csat Advisory Lp has 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Freestone Cap holds 0.1% or 14,690 shares in its portfolio. 3.28M were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insur Company The. Tradition Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company holds 1.13M shares. 36,623 are held by Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Company. Eagle Global has invested 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 214,965 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt owns 128,532 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc has 226,036 shares. Culbertson A N, a Virginia-based fund reported 25,028 shares. Bridgeway Management stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $125 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Citigroup. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $137 target in Friday, April 12 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, April 23 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 6. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 6 by UBS. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $129 target in Monday, March 25 report. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.