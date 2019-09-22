Fruth Investment Management Has Increased Position in Ensco International (ESV); As Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Market Value Rose, Winfield Associates Increased Its Position by $450,300

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Ensco International Inc (ESV) by 249.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 49,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The institutional investor held 68,907 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $587,000, up from 19,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Ensco International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 46.39% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 31.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 23,780 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 18,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $76.01. About 5.37 million shares traded or 89.21% up from the average. The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 12,135 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bonness Enterprises has 605,608 shares for 30.22% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Inc holds 2.72 million shares. Blackrock owns 41.76 million shares. Athena Ltd owns 0.28% invested in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 15,416 shares. 27,196 were reported by Kentucky Retirement. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa reported 0% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Tudor Inv Et Al reported 43,064 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd owns 5,797 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,373 shares. Next Grp Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Pggm Invs owns 1.19 million shares. Parsons Mgmt Ri has invested 0.32% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Scotia Cap reported 0.01% stake. Caxton Assoc LP holds 9,386 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Progressive Drafts Baker Mayfield – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Progressive Reports August 2019 Results NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Progressive reports August results – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Progressive (NYSE:PGR), The Stock That Zoomed 226% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Progressive, and Fastly Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95M and $192.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 14,122 shares to 7,615 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Positive Strategic Actions And Industry Recovery Make EnscoRowan A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Offshore Drilling Stocks Are Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ensco Rowan plc (ESV) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Ensco Rowan Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ensco PLC (ESV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93 million and $249.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 4,937 shares to 18,096 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.