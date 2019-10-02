Fruth Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) as Stock Value Declined; Energy Income Partners Cut Its Nisource (NI) Position by $329,336

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 11,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 880,642 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.36M, down from 892,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.73. About 2.19M shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW UP TO ADDITIONAL $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 27/03/2018 – NiSource Declares Quarterly Common Dividend; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC SAYS ON APRIL 18, ENTERED INTO A MULTIPLE-DRAW $600 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – NiSource Highlights Progress in 2017 Integrated Annual Report; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 04/04/2018 – NISOURCE HALTS DATA EXCHANGE WITH PIPELINES AFTER CYBER ATTACK; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW SECOND TRANCHE OF UP TO $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (NI)

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) by 260.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 42,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 59,125 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $840,000, up from 16,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Marathon Oil Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $11.79. About 12.42M shares traded or 8.12% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C, EST. 14C; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Corporation Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Marathon Oil’s Outlook To Positive; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business; 23/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Libya examines Total-Marathon purchase, casting doubt on deal: sources TUNIS/LONDON (Reuters) – Libya is

Analysts await NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 60.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.1 per share. NI’s profit will be $14.93M for 185.81 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by NiSource Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “NiSource (NI) Issues Statement on NTSB Investigation – StreetInsider.com” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Uncertainty For NiSource Due To Merrimack Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Massachusetts gas leak forces evacuations – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Judging NiSource Inc.’s (NYSE:NI) ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 329.34 million shares or 2.95% less from 339.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zimmer Limited Partnership owns 4.01% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 13.14M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & reported 658,966 shares. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.01% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Voya Limited Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 626,363 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0% or 32 shares. Hilton Mgmt accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Advsr Asset Management Inc owns 34,646 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 69,375 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Private Company Na holds 26,564 shares. Moreover, Profund Advsr Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 32,063 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 191,243 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Com Na accumulated 11,317 shares. Alphaone Inv Svcs Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 250 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Llc reported 1.81M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 634,000 shares.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 5,103 shares to 253,817 shares, valued at $26.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 322,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MRO shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Key Grp Holdings (Cayman) owns 0.03% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 28,383 shares. Oppenheimer And stated it has 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prns has 0.01% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). The Texas-based Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.11% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Delta Asset Management Ltd Company Tn holds 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 247 shares. Bb&T Lc reported 26,597 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bokf Na holds 81,711 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 177,113 shares. Fisher Asset Management Lc has invested 0.06% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Alyeska Limited Partnership holds 0.38% or 1.98M shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust accumulated 682,741 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 151,722 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc stated it has 0.02% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Lmr Prtnrs Llp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO).

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marathon Oil Corporation’s (MRO) CEO Lee Tillman Presents at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference 2019 – Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Marathon Oil Announces Early Redemption of $600 Million 2.7% Senior Notes – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “As Oil Prices Spike, Does Exxon Mobil Stock Belong in a Long-Term Portfolio? – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why U.S. Oil Stocks Are Going Ballistic Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93 million and $249.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 4,937 shares to 18,096 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.