Fruth Investment Management Has Increased Its Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Position by $598,430 as Market Value Declined; Pg&E (PCG) Share Price Declined While Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Position

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) by 260.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 42,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 59,125 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $840,000, up from 16,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Marathon Oil Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.7. About 7.72 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Net $356M; 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16; 30/04/2018 – Marathon to Become Biggest U.S. Refiner After Buying Andeavor (Video); 30/04/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Express Scripts, Buys More Marathon Oil; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL SIGNS HEADS OF PACT TO PROCESS THIRD-PARTY VOLUMES; 23/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Libya examines Total-Marathon purchase, casting doubt on deal: sources TUNIS/LONDON (Reuters) – Libya is; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Marathon Oil Outlook To Pos; Ratings Affirmed; 03/05/2018 – LIBYA’S NOC WITHHOLDING TOTAL’S SHARE OF WAHA CRUDE CARGOES AS DISPUTE OVER ITS DEAL WITH MARATHON CONTINUES

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.92 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92B market cap company. The stock increased 10.69% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 18.98M shares traded or 128.43% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Downgrade Recognizes Final Causes of California Wildfires Have yet to Be Determined, Potentially Exposing PCG to Liabilities; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corporation Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 03/05/2018 – PG&E INTENDS TO APPEAL BUTTE FIRE LEGAL DECISION

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $377.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 100,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $34.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (NYSE:IRS) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93M and $249.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 4,937 shares to 18,096 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold MRO shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.