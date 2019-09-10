Fruth Investment Management Has Increased Its Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) Position by $676,989 as Market Valuation Rose; Viking Global Investors LP Upped Its Stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) by $3.28 Million as Shares Declined

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 37,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The hedge fund held 5.13M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.60M, up from 5.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $73.86. About 443,634 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical 1Q Rev $373.4M; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin gets its shot at another blockbuster as FDA OKs rare disease drug pegvaliase $BMRN; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Gets Standard FDA Approval for Palynziq Injection for Phenylketonuria; 15/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy in Severe Hemophilia A Patients with Pre-existing AAV5 Antibodies; 23/04/2018 – DJ BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMRN); 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q LOSS/SHR 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 20C; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 21/03/2018 – BioMarin’s Gene Therapy Manufacturing Facility Recognized with Industry Award; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN STILL SEES FY LOSS $115M TO $165M; 15/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy in Severe Hemophil

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 6,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,972 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 18,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 2.30M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 2.35M shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $79.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moderna Inc by 413,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.67M shares, and cut its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold BMRN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 223.01 million shares or 28.40% more from 173.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.