Fruth Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by $451,400 as Stock Price Rose; J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Neville Rodie & Shaw Cut Its Stake

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 22,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 157,561 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95 million, down from 179,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $106.8. About 9.88M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-5 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 16/05/2018 – Lithium Giant SQM Surge on Takeover Talk a Misread: JPMorgan; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Feb. Services PMI: Summary; 26/03/2018 – If J.P. Morgan’s Alexa use rises, it should allow the bank’s employees to focus on more complex service requests from its clients; 21/03/2018 – Rising Chance of 4 Hikes This Year Says JPMorgan Strategist (Video); 30/04/2018 – Galaxy Lithium hires JPMorgan for Argentina project review; 01/05/2018 – KB Home to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 16/04/2018 – TURKEY TREASURY HIRES GOLDMAN, HSBC, JPMORGAN FOR 2028 $ BOND

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 88,299 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 94,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $97.07. About 4.95 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 11/05/2018 – Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is closing for an afternoon in May and it could cost them millions; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s; 15/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks apologizes for arrests of two black men at store; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is reportedly close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 19/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s police commissioner apologizes to 2 men arrested at Starbucks,; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: North Korea says may reconsider summit with Trump; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks Restrooms Now Open to All as Coffee Chain Makes Amends; 13/03/2018 – The new cold brew is just one way for Starbucks to make Roastery locations even more enticing for coffee lovers; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 ADJ EPS $2.48-$2.53

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.99 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $943.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,414 shares to 209,650 shares, valued at $24.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cons Disc Select Sector Spdr (XLY) by 10,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

