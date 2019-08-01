Fruth Investment Management Has Cut Position in Starbucks (SBUX) by $451,400 as Stock Value Rose; Zwj Investment Counsel Continues to Hold Position in East West Bancorp (EWBC)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 88,299 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 94,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $94.69. About 9.91 million shares traded or 27.36% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 25/04/2018 – Costa Coffee to break from Whitbread after investor pressure; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is reportedly close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLES ON APRIL 12 PHILADEPHIA INCIDENT; 29/05/2018 – Hartford Courant: In Hartford Area, Starbucks Racial Bias Training Draws Mixed Reaction; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores for one-day racial bias training; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay Starbucks $7.15 bln in global coffee alliance; 11/04/2018 – STARBUCKS OPENS FIRST STORE IN URUGUAY; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Announces Additional 100M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces Partnership with Malala Fund in a Global Commitment to Advance Education and Economic Opportunities for; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION MAY 29

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 49,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 269,049 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.91 million, up from 219,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 557,630 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 45,650 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Utah Retirement reported 27,240 shares. Smithfield Tru owns 80 shares. Gw Henssler Assocs Ltd reported 8,542 shares stake. Vanguard Gp accumulated 13.79M shares. South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Community Financial Gru Ltd Liability reported 130,666 shares stake. Moreover, Victory Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 4,796 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Personal Fincl Serv has 0% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Zeke Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 13,521 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corporation has 261,938 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP reported 87,534 shares stake. Andra Ap reported 0.14% stake.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 3,553 shares to 127,436 shares, valued at $38.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,585 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $26.98 million activity. 169,096 shares valued at $11.64 million were sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Assetmark has invested 0.35% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fjarde Ap invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Rnc Cap Management Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 15,452 shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intl Group Llp has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Thompson Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.19% or 13,651 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins invested in 0.41% or 40,623 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Grp Inc Inc Ltd Com has 0.12% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 5,855 are owned by Gradient Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Washington Tru Bancorp holds 1.59% or 134,531 shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 25,721 shares. Salem Investment Counselors reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Aristotle Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 95,222 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 8,230 shares.

