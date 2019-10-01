Fruth Investment Management Has Boosted Position in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO); Discovery (DISCK) Holder Private Management Group Has Decreased Its Stake by $308,700 as Valuation Declined

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) by 260.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 42,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 59,125 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $840,000, up from 16,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Marathon Oil Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.27. About 8.86 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland Elected to Marathon Oil Corp Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – BOARD ANTICIPATES REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD AFTER 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 03/05/2018 – LIBYA’S NOC WITHHOLDING TOTAL’S SHARE OF WAHA CRUDE CARGOES AS DISPUTE OVER ITS DEAL WITH MARATHON CONTINUES; 10/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Signs Heads of Agreement to Process Third-Party Volumes Through Existing Equatorial Guinea Infrastructure; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q REV., OTHER INCOME $1.73B, EST. $1.39B; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Board Member Michael E.J. Phelps Won’t Stand for Re-Election

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 11,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 2.18 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.90M, down from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.62. About 1.64 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MRO shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcf Advisors Llc has invested 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Peoples Fincl Ser has invested 0.02% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 600,000 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Corsair Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Gotham Asset Llc invested in 0.1% or 419,852 shares. Moreover, Hexavest has 0.28% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Nomura Asset Co, Japan-based fund reported 157,625 shares. Axa holds 1.09M shares. Fjarde Ap owns 171,085 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Co reported 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Fdx Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 31,256 shares. Country State Bank holds 0.01% or 12,506 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc invested in 0% or 984 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) or 1.42M shares.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93M and $249.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 4,937 shares to 18,096 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

